Coverings (coverings.com), the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, today announced the 25 projects receiving the coveted Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards for 2021. The CID Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the design and installation of tile and stone in both residential and commercial projects.

“The number of submissions we received for this year’s CID Awards is a true testament to the resiliency and strength of the tile and stone industry,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, LLC, the show management company for Coverings. “The 2021 CID Award winners’ projects further establish the adaptability and beauty of tile and stone. Coverings is honored to award and recognize the CID Award winners’ creative and sophisticated applications, each of which showcases the latest industry advancements and trends.”

The submissions were based on tile and stone execution, original usage, and overall design and purpose. Special recognition was given to those projects exemplifying spectacular tile and stone applications. A panel of editors and industry leaders evaluated the project submissions.

Projects were awarded using eight categorical designations: Residential Tile Installation, Residential Tile Design, Residential Stone Installation, Residential Stone Design, Commercial Tile Installation, Commercial Tile Design, Commercial Stone Installation, and Commercial Stone Design. Projects receiving special recognition were awarded using six categorical destinations: Mosaic, International, Restoration, Community Project, Artistic Installation, and Artistic Use of Tile. The CID Awards are sponsored by TileLetter, TILE Magazine and Contemporary Stone & Tile Design Magazine.

2021 CID Award winners and special recognition honorees are as follows:

2021 CID Award Winners: Design

Commercial Stone Design

Stereoscope Coffee

Wick Architecture and Design Inc. in collaboration with Land Design Studio

Newport Beach, Calif.

Commercial Tile Design – Community Spaces

Ecco on Orange

Forum Architecture & Interior Design, Inc.

Orlando, Fla.

Commercial Tile Design – Whole Project

83 Eagle Street

STUDIOSC

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Residential Stone Design

Brooklyn Townhouse Renovation

MHLI

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Residential Tile Design

Bradshaw European Country

Old World Stone Imports Flooring and Design

Alpine, Utah

2021 CID Award Winners: Installation

Commercial Stone Installation

Legacy Union

Camarata Masonry Systems, Ltd.

Charlotte, N.C.

Commercial Tile Installation

Lakeside Country Club

Camarata Masonry Systems, Ltd.

Houston, Texas

Residential Stone Installation

Villa Florence

Carnevale & Lohr, Inc.

Los Angeles County, Calif.

Residential Tile Installation

Indoor Pool and Steam Room

Tarkus Tile

Bountiful, Utah

2021 CID Award Special Recognitions



Special Recognition – Mosaic (7)

Living Wholeheartedly

LMF Group

Shorewood, Wis.

"City Tree" Mural

New York Tilemakers

Brownsville, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tualatin Lifeblood

JK Mosaic, LLC

Tigard, Ore.

Tree Stump Shower Seat

Unique Mosaics

Heber Springs, Ark.

Roots of Knowledge

Ro Biaggi Design Build

Tampa, Fla.

Walk in the Park

Custom Mosaic Creations, Inc.

Tigard, Ore.

Venice, Italy

Unique Mosaics

Medford, Mass.

Special Recognition – International (4)

La Sastrería Restaurant

Masquespacio

Valencia, Spain

La Roca Camper Store

Tomás Alonso Studio

Barcelona, Spain

Glass Tesserae Panel

Oficina de Mosaicos

Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Mosque in Shali City

F.H.L.I. Kiriakidis Marbles - Granites S.A.

Chechnya, Russia

Special Recognition – Restoration (1)

By George at the Candler Hotel

The Beck Group

Atlanta, Ga.

Special Recognition – Community Project (1)

San Pedro Creek Culture Park

J&R Tile, Inc.

San Antonio, Texas

Special Recognition – Artistic Installation (2)

'Ethyl and Steph’, Aqua Therapy Pool

Tierra Tile

Homer, Alaska

In a Galaxy (Not) Far, Far Away

LATICRETE International, Inc.

Louisville, Ky.

Special Recognition – Artistic Use of Tile (1)

SEIU Building, Re-Making Mosaic Mural

Miotto Mosaic Art Studios Inc.

New York, N.Y.

The 2021 CID Award Winners will be announced at Coverings 2021, Thursday, July 8, at 6 p.m. EDT, in room N320A, as part of the joint awards ceremony with the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Attendees of Coverings 2021 can visit the CID Awards Display on the show floor in Booth 1449 to admire and get inspired by the beautiful projects.

The CID Awards judging panel included Chris Abbate, Novità Communications; Bart Bettiga, National Tile Contractors Association; Scott Carothers, Ceramic Tile Education Foundation; Kristin Coleman, Novità Communications; John Cox, Cox Tile; Lori Dolnick, Frank Advertising; Kelly Doyle, Frank Advertising; Kara Mavros, Architectural Record; Kathy Meyer, Tile Council of North America; Jennifer Quail, i+D; Jennifer Richinelli, BNP Media/Stone World; James Woelfel, Artcraft Granite, Marble and Tile Co.; and Dacia Woodworth, Natural Stone Institute.

To learn more about the Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards, please visit www.coverings.com/cid-awards.