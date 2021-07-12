Coverings (coverings.com), the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, today announced the 25 projects receiving the coveted Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards for 2021. The CID Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the design and installation of tile and stone in both residential and commercial projects.
“The number of submissions we received for this year’s CID Awards is a true testament to the resiliency and strength of the tile and stone industry,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, LLC, the show management company for Coverings. “The 2021 CID Award winners’ projects further establish the adaptability and beauty of tile and stone. Coverings is honored to award and recognize the CID Award winners’ creative and sophisticated applications, each of which showcases the latest industry advancements and trends.”
The submissions were based on tile and stone execution, original usage, and overall design and purpose. Special recognition was given to those projects exemplifying spectacular tile and stone applications. A panel of editors and industry leaders evaluated the project submissions.
Projects were awarded using eight categorical designations: Residential Tile Installation, Residential Tile Design, Residential Stone Installation, Residential Stone Design, Commercial Tile Installation, Commercial Tile Design, Commercial Stone Installation, and Commercial Stone Design. Projects receiving special recognition were awarded using six categorical destinations: Mosaic, International, Restoration, Community Project, Artistic Installation, and Artistic Use of Tile. The CID Awards are sponsored by TileLetter, TILE Magazine and Contemporary Stone & Tile Design Magazine.
2021 CID Award winners and special recognition honorees are as follows:
2021 CID Award Winners: Design
Commercial Stone Design
Stereoscope Coffee
Wick Architecture and Design Inc. in collaboration with Land Design Studio
Newport Beach, Calif.
Commercial Tile Design – Community Spaces
Ecco on Orange
Forum Architecture & Interior Design, Inc.
Orlando, Fla.
Commercial Tile Design – Whole Project
83 Eagle Street
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Residential Stone Design
Brooklyn Townhouse Renovation
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Residential Tile Design
Bradshaw European Country
Old World Stone Imports Flooring and Design
Alpine, Utah
2021 CID Award Winners: Installation
Commercial Stone Installation
Legacy Union
Camarata Masonry Systems, Ltd.
Charlotte, N.C.
Commercial Tile Installation
Lakeside Country Club
Camarata Masonry Systems, Ltd.
Houston, Texas
Residential Stone Installation
Villa Florence
Los Angeles County, Calif.
Residential Tile Installation
Indoor Pool and Steam Room
Bountiful, Utah
2021 CID Award Special Recognitions
Special Recognition – Mosaic (7)
Living Wholeheartedly
Shorewood, Wis.
"City Tree" Mural
Brownsville, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Tualatin Lifeblood
Tigard, Ore.
Tree Stump Shower Seat
Heber Springs, Ark.
Roots of Knowledge
Tampa, Fla.
Walk in the Park
Tigard, Ore.
Venice, Italy
Medford, Mass.
Special Recognition – International (4)
La Sastrería Restaurant
Valencia, Spain
La Roca Camper Store
Barcelona, Spain
Glass Tesserae Panel
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Mosque in Shali City
F.H.L.I. Kiriakidis Marbles - Granites S.A.
Chechnya, Russia
Special Recognition – Restoration (1)
By George at the Candler Hotel
Atlanta, Ga.
Special Recognition – Community Project (1)
San Pedro Creek Culture Park
San Antonio, Texas
Special Recognition – Artistic Installation (2)
'Ethyl and Steph’, Aqua Therapy Pool
Homer, Alaska
In a Galaxy (Not) Far, Far Away
Louisville, Ky.
Special Recognition – Artistic Use of Tile (1)
SEIU Building, Re-Making Mosaic Mural
Miotto Mosaic Art Studios Inc.
New York, N.Y.
The 2021 CID Award Winners will be announced at Coverings 2021, Thursday, July 8, at 6 p.m. EDT, in room N320A, as part of the joint awards ceremony with the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Attendees of Coverings 2021 can visit the CID Awards Display on the show floor in Booth 1449 to admire and get inspired by the beautiful projects.
The CID Awards judging panel included Chris Abbate, Novità Communications; Bart Bettiga, National Tile Contractors Association; Scott Carothers, Ceramic Tile Education Foundation; Kristin Coleman, Novità Communications; John Cox, Cox Tile; Lori Dolnick, Frank Advertising; Kelly Doyle, Frank Advertising; Kara Mavros, Architectural Record; Kathy Meyer, Tile Council of North America; Jennifer Quail, i+D; Jennifer Richinelli, BNP Media/Stone World; James Woelfel, Artcraft Granite, Marble and Tile Co.; and Dacia Woodworth, Natural Stone Institute.
To learn more about the Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards, please visit www.coverings.com/cid-awards.