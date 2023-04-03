ARLINGTON, VA -- Coverings (coverings.com), the premier international tile and stone exhibition and conference in North America, has announced the annual Rock Star Award winners in advance of Coverings 2023, which will take place April 18 to 21, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center, in Orlando, FL.
The Coverings Rock Stars program has a long history of honoring up-and-coming trailblazers in the tile and stone industry who continually revolutionize and inspire as pioneers of success.
The coveted annual awards reinforce Coverings’ mission to support the advancement and achievements of the industry by distinguishing exemplary young leaders and fostering networking and educational opportunities. Award winners represent the industry's brightest and most inventive young professionals raising the bar on performance and excellence.
“The Coverings Rock Stars program celebrates many incredible tile and stone industry experts of which the 15 most outstanding nominees are being honored across various categories this year,” said Jennifer Hoff, CEO of Taffy Event Strategies, LLC, the event management company for Coverings. “The winners are an extremely talented group of individuals who provide inspiration for their peers and colleagues from the creativity, innovation and commitment they consistently showcase.”
A committee of longstanding tile and stone industry leaders thoughtfully evaluated nominations to select this year’s inductees for Coverings Rock Star status. The 2023 Rock Stars represent numerous industry segments and include the following winners:
Builder/Remodeler (1):
Christopher Rachel, Owner
Superior Home Solutions
Ashland, NE
Contractor/Installer (6):
Nathan Cooper, Owner
Infinity Bath
Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD
Cody Cox, Operations Manager
Cox Tile Inc.
San Antonio, Texas
Randall Johnson, Tile Contractor
The Tile Geek, LLC
Meridian, Idaho
Maria Meyer, Tile Artisan Apprentice
Dragonfly Tile & Stone Works, Inc
Shorewood, WI
Elly Warner, Apprentice Installer
Hawthorne Tile
Portland, OR
Schannon Yodice, Owner/Tile Contractor
That Tile Chick
League City, Texas
Distributor (1):
Melanie Lawton, Showroom Manager
Best Tile Company
North Scituate, RI
Interior Designer (1):
Kenya Jones-Lowell, Interior Designer Hospitality
MG2 Corporation
Puyallup, WA
Manufacturer (1):
Heather Ruhl, National Technical Manager
TEC/H.B. Fuller Construction Products, Inc.
Retailer (1):
Jack Rautiola, Head Merchant – Renovation
Wayfair
Boston, MA
Stone Fabricator (1):
Austin Maxwell, President
Maxwell Countertops
Farmer City, IL
Other (3):
Casandra Guthrie, Manager, IS & Sales
Choices Wholesale Flooring Solutions
Albuquerque, NM
Manasa Rao, Sustainability Manager
WAP Sustainability Consulting
Chandler, AZ
Vincenzo Spina, Stone Consultant
STONEX Consulting
Dubai, UAE.
The 2023 award recipients will be honored at Coverings 2023, April 18th, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT. Coverings attendees are welcome to join the celebration at the awards ceremony and networking reception in the Coverings Lounge, Booth 4209.
Wally Adamchik, founder, FireStarter Speaking and Consulting, will present a professional development session geared toward emerging leaders entitled, “One Hit Wonder or Future Hall of Famer?” that will take place prior to the awards ceremony at the same location from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Recognition for the winners also includes Coverings 2023 press content, a year-long professional feature on the Coverings website, and postings on Coverings’ social media channels and blog.
To learn more about the Coverings 2023 Rock Stars, visit coverings.com/coverings-rock-stars.
For more information and to register for Coverings 2023 at no cost, visit coverings.com.
Report Abusive Comment