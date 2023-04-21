ARLINGTON, VA -- Coverings, the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has announced Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards for 17 projects that showcase distinction in creativity, craftsmanship and outstanding use of materials. The 2023 award recipients were celebrated during an awards ceremony and reception, which took place April 19th at Coverings 2023 in Orlando, FL.

Designers, architects, contractors, installers, builders, remodelers, retailers and other professionals in the tile and stone business have the chance to showcase their innovative design work and masterful installation skills through the popular, annual CID Awards program.

This year’s award winners were recognized and celebrated for their outstanding accomplishments in the design and installation of ceramic tile and natural stone for residential and commercial projects. The winning projects were completed between January 2021 and December 2022, and they showcase highly distinctive tile and stone applications that demonstrate an original or unusual use of materials, incorporate innovative technology, display installation excellence or successfully combine aesthetics with function in unique and interesting ways.

“One of the most exciting moments at Coverings each year is announcing the winning CID Award projects. We hold the winners and all of those who participated in the competition for 2023 in high regard,” said Jennifer Hoff, CEO of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “All of the project submissions clearly illustrate the strong level of dedication and innovation for which the tile and stone industry is known.”

Projects were judged by a panel of editors and industry leaders who evaluated the project submissions in terms of seven design and installation categorical designations. The categories included Commercial Ceramic Tile Design, Residential Ceramic Tile Design, Residential Stone Design, Commercial Ceramic Tile Installation, Residential Ceramic Tile Installation, Commercial Stone Installation and Residential Stone Installation.

Projects receiving special recognitions were awarded within eight categorical destinations, including Artistic Use of Tile, Ceramic Art Installation, Glass Mosaic, Historic Renovation, International, Stained Glass Mural, Technical Excellence and Wellness.

2023 CID Award Winners – Design and Installation:

Commercial Ceramic Tile - Design

Bastone

Z-Space design

Atlanta, GA

Residential Ceramic Tile – Design

Mountain Modern Boho

Old World Stone Imports Flooring and Design

Highland, Utah

Residential Stone - Design

Golden Harbour Exterior Stone Design

Sketch. a design studio

Boca Raton, FL

Commercial Ceramic Tile - Installation

8 California Street

Pennacchio Tile, Inc.

San Francisco, CA

Residential Ceramic Tile - Installation

Mansion in a Rockies

LFT PROFESSIONALS Inc.

Alberta, Canada

Commercial Stone - Installation

95 State Street Lobby

KEPCO+

Salt Lake City, Utah

Residential Stone - Installation

Kokel Marble Project

Fusillo Tile and Stone LLC

Warren, Ohio

2023 CID Award Winners – Special Recognitions:

Special Recognition - Artistic Use of Tile

Sunset at the Ranch

Sarah Wandrey Mosaics

Royce City, Texas

Special Recognition - Ceramic Art Installation

The Worlds We Speak - A New Mosaic Mural for LaGuardia Airport Terminal C

N.Y. Tilemakers Flushing

Queens, NY

Special Recognition - Glass Mosaic

“HomeGrown” Custom Glass Mosaic Façade

Mosaico Boutique

Miami, FL

Special Recognition - Historic Renovation

Religiously Detailed Historical Renovation

J&R Tile

San Antonio, Texas

Special Recognition - International

Casa MYM

Estudio Número 26 + Pastor y Gonzalez Arquitectos

La Albatalía, Murcia, Spain

Special Recognition - International

Pabellón Ágora Valencia

Arqueha + Miguel Arraiz

Valencia City, Valencia, Spain

Special Recognition - International

Torres Blancas Unit 1040

STUDIO.NOJU

Madrid, Spain

Special Recognition - Stained Glass Mural

Fly Fishing At Mt. Adams

Custom Mosaic Creations, Inc.

White Salmon, WA

Special Recognition - Technical Excellence

3D Tile Pillar Wrap

Footprint Wood & Stone

Prior Lake, MN

Special Recognition - Wellness

Koi Pond Yoga Sanctuary

Tarkus Tile LLC

Park City, Utah

TileLetter, TILE Magazine and Contemporary Stone & Tile Design Magazine sponsored this year’s CID Awards.

The CID Awards judging panel included Chris Abbate, Novità Communications, representing Ceramics of Italy; Eric Astrachan, Tile Council of North America (TCNA); Bart Bettiga, National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA); Scott Carothers, Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF); Kristin Coleman, Novità Communications, representing Ceramics of Italy; John Cox, Cox Tile; Lori Dolnick and Catherine Hoy, Frank Advertising, representing Tile of Spain; Andrea Lillo, Designers Today; Kathy Meyer, Tile Council of North America (TCNA); Robert Nieminen, i+s and Architectural Products; Jennifer Richinelli, BNP Media, Stone World, Contemporary Stone & Tile Design, TILE Magazine; and Nyle Wadford, Neuse Tile.

To learn more about the Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards, please visit www.coverings.com/cid-awards.