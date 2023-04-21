ARLINGTON, VA -- Coverings, the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has announced Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards for 17 projects that showcase distinction in creativity, craftsmanship and outstanding use of materials. The 2023 award recipients were celebrated during an awards ceremony and reception, which took place April 19th at Coverings 2023 in Orlando, FL.
Designers, architects, contractors, installers, builders, remodelers, retailers and other professionals in the tile and stone business have the chance to showcase their innovative design work and masterful installation skills through the popular, annual CID Awards program.
This year’s award winners were recognized and celebrated for their outstanding accomplishments in the design and installation of ceramic tile and natural stone for residential and commercial projects. The winning projects were completed between January 2021 and December 2022, and they showcase highly distinctive tile and stone applications that demonstrate an original or unusual use of materials, incorporate innovative technology, display installation excellence or successfully combine aesthetics with function in unique and interesting ways.
“One of the most exciting moments at Coverings each year is announcing the winning CID Award projects. We hold the winners and all of those who participated in the competition for 2023 in high regard,” said Jennifer Hoff, CEO of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “All of the project submissions clearly illustrate the strong level of dedication and innovation for which the tile and stone industry is known.”
Projects were judged by a panel of editors and industry leaders who evaluated the project submissions in terms of seven design and installation categorical designations. The categories included Commercial Ceramic Tile Design, Residential Ceramic Tile Design, Residential Stone Design, Commercial Ceramic Tile Installation, Residential Ceramic Tile Installation, Commercial Stone Installation and Residential Stone Installation.
Projects receiving special recognitions were awarded within eight categorical destinations, including Artistic Use of Tile, Ceramic Art Installation, Glass Mosaic, Historic Renovation, International, Stained Glass Mural, Technical Excellence and Wellness.
2023 CID Award Winners – Design and Installation:
Commercial Ceramic Tile - Design
Bastone
Z-Space design
Atlanta, GA
Residential Ceramic Tile – Design
Mountain Modern Boho
Old World Stone Imports Flooring and Design
Highland, Utah
Residential Stone - Design
Golden Harbour Exterior Stone Design
Sketch. a design studio
Boca Raton, FL
Commercial Ceramic Tile - Installation
8 California Street
Pennacchio Tile, Inc.
San Francisco, CA
Residential Ceramic Tile - Installation
Mansion in a Rockies
LFT PROFESSIONALS Inc.
Alberta, Canada
Commercial Stone - Installation
95 State Street Lobby
KEPCO+
Salt Lake City, Utah
Residential Stone - Installation
Kokel Marble Project
Fusillo Tile and Stone LLC
Warren, Ohio
2023 CID Award Winners – Special Recognitions:
Special Recognition - Artistic Use of Tile
Sunset at the Ranch
Sarah Wandrey Mosaics
Royce City, Texas
Special Recognition - Ceramic Art Installation
The Worlds We Speak - A New Mosaic Mural for LaGuardia Airport Terminal C
N.Y. Tilemakers Flushing
Queens, NY
Special Recognition - Glass Mosaic
“HomeGrown” Custom Glass Mosaic Façade
Mosaico Boutique
Miami, FL
Special Recognition - Historic Renovation
Religiously Detailed Historical Renovation
J&R Tile
San Antonio, Texas
Special Recognition - International
Casa MYM
Estudio Número 26 + Pastor y Gonzalez Arquitectos
La Albatalía, Murcia, Spain
Special Recognition - International
Pabellón Ágora Valencia
Arqueha + Miguel Arraiz
Valencia City, Valencia, Spain
Special Recognition - International
Torres Blancas Unit 1040
STUDIO.NOJU
Madrid, Spain
Special Recognition - Stained Glass Mural
Fly Fishing At Mt. Adams
Custom Mosaic Creations, Inc.
White Salmon, WA
Special Recognition - Technical Excellence
3D Tile Pillar Wrap
Footprint Wood & Stone
Prior Lake, MN
Special Recognition - Wellness
Koi Pond Yoga Sanctuary
Tarkus Tile LLC
Park City, Utah
TileLetter, TILE Magazine and Contemporary Stone & Tile Design Magazine sponsored this year’s CID Awards.
The CID Awards judging panel included Chris Abbate, Novità Communications, representing Ceramics of Italy; Eric Astrachan, Tile Council of North America (TCNA); Bart Bettiga, National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA); Scott Carothers, Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF); Kristin Coleman, Novità Communications, representing Ceramics of Italy; John Cox, Cox Tile; Lori Dolnick and Catherine Hoy, Frank Advertising, representing Tile of Spain; Andrea Lillo, Designers Today; Kathy Meyer, Tile Council of North America (TCNA); Robert Nieminen, i+s and Architectural Products; Jennifer Richinelli, BNP Media, Stone World, Contemporary Stone & Tile Design, TILE Magazine; and Nyle Wadford, Neuse Tile.
To learn more about the Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards, please visit www.coverings.com/cid-awards.
Report Abusive Comment