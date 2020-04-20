Coverings Announces Installation & Design Award Winners for 2020

ARLINGTON, Va. – Coverings (coverings.com), the largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference in North America, today announced 19 projects receiving Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards for 2020. The CID Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the design and installation of tile and stone in both residential and commercial projects.

“We were truly impressed with all of the project submissions we received for this year’s CID Awards program,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, LLC, the event management company for Coverings. “However, there were 19 projects that superbly demonstrated the versatility of tile and stone. Coverings is honored to award and recognize their creative and sophisticated applications of tile and stone, each of which showcases the latest industry advances and trends.”

A panel of editors and industry leaders evaluated the project submissions. The submissions were based on tile and stone execution, original usage and overall design and purpose. Special recognition was given to those projects exemplifying spectacular tile and stone applications.

Projects were awarded using eight categorical designations: Residential Tile Installation, Residential Tile Design, Residential Stone Installation, Residential Stone Design, Commercial Tile Installation, Commercial Tile Design, Commercial Stone Installation, and Commercial Stone Design. The CID Awards are sponsored by TileLetter, Tile Magazine and Contemporary Stone & Tile Design Magazine.

2020 CID Award winners and special recognition honorees are as follows:

2020 CID Award Winners: Design

Commercial Stone Design:

Redefining the Classic Brownstone

Materials Marketing

Chicago, Ill.

Commercial Tile Design, Hospitality:

Mercado Little Spain

Juli Capella

New York, N.Y.

Commercial Tile Design:

Valley Plaza

Architecture Design Collaborative

Bakersfield, Calif.

Residential Stone Design, Small:

Lux Modern Master Suite

Angela Todd Studios

Hood River, Ore.

Residential Stone Design, Large:

One Man’s Home is Another Man’s Castle

Materials Marketing

Madison, Va.

Residential Tile Design, Large:

Ocean Reef

Armina Interiors

Ocean Reef Club, Fla.

Residential Tile Design, Small:

New York Inspired Bathroom

Details Tile and Remodeling

McKinney, Texas

Residential Tile & Stone Design:

Bespoke Renovation

Empire Kitchen & Bath

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

2020 CID Award Winners: Installation

Commercial Stone Installation:

Christ Cathedral

Carnevale & Lohr, Inc.

Garden Grove, Calif.

Commercial Tile Installation:

Hotel Bennett

David Allen Company

Charleston, S.C.

Residential Stone Installation:

Portland White House

Columbia River Tile & Stone Inc.

Portland, Ore.

Residential Tile Installation:

Corte Madera Pool Grotto

Heritage Marble & Tile Inc.

Corte Madera, Calif.

2020 CID Award Special Recognitions

Innovation in Tile:

12×12 Porcelain Tile as Roof Tile

Ironstone Strong, Ltd.

Sunset, S.C.

International:

Museo de las Colecciones Naturales

COR Asociados

Alicante, Spain

Artistic:

Hand-Cut Kachemak Bay Steam Shower

Tierra Tile

Homer, Ark.

Artistic:

RiverHouse – Bring the Outside In

KatiaTiles

Point Pleasant, Pa.

Artistic:

Six Beautiful Butterflies

Custom Mosaic Creations, Inc.

Silverton, Ore.

Artisan Installation:

Hand Cut Octopus Mosaic

Tierra Tile

Homer, Ark.

Each 2020 CID Award winner received $2,000. The honorees will be celebrated with an awards ceremony at Coverings 2021 and have their projects displayed via a specially designed flipbook and video at coverings.com.

The CID Awards judging panel included Chris Abbate, Novità Communications; Eric Astrachan, Tile Council of North America; Scott Carothers, Ceramic Tile Education Foundation; Kristin Coleman, Novità Communications; John Cox, Cox Tile; Kelly Doyle, Frank Advertising; Dean Horowitz, commARCH; Kathy Meyer, Tile Council of North America; Jennifer Quail, i+D; Jennifer Richinelli, BNP Media/Stone World; James Woelfel, Artcraft Granite, Marble and Tile Co.; and Dacia Woodworth, Natural Stone Institute.

To learn more about the Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards, please visit https://www.coverings.com/cid-awards.