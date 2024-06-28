ORION TWP., MI – BACA Systems will host a digital fabrication seminar series designed to provide attendees with hands-on experience, actionable insights and live machine demonstrations aimed at transforming businesses within the stone industry. With a focus on enhancing profitability and staying ahead of the curve, this event is a must-attend for fabricators at all levels of expertise. Upcoming dates and locations:

August 15: Accent Countertops, Murray, UT

August 22: Zsolt Granite Corp., Longwood, FL

To learn more about it visit: https://www.bacasystems.com/events/