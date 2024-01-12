ORION TOWNSHIP, MI -- BACA Systems, an industry leader in robotic cutting systems for the stone fabrication sector, headquartered in Orion Township, MI, announced an exclusive partnership with Comandulli, the world-renowned manufacturer of line polishing equipment based in Castelleone, Italy. This strategic alliance positions BACA Systems as the exclusive sales agent for Comandulli products in the U.S.

The collaboration between BACA Systems and Comandulli brings together two market leaders in the stone fabrication industry, combining cutting-edge technology and expertise to enhance comprehensive solution that integrates BACA Systems' state-of-the-art Robo SawJet for cutting with Comandulli's world-class line polishing equipment for edging and polishing.

Chuck Russo, CEO of BACA Systems, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "For years, we have witnessed the synergies between our Robo SawJet and Comandulli line polishers through successful joint customers. Now, as the exclusive sales agent for Comandulli in the U.S., we are positioned to offer our customers the best-in-class edging and polishing solutions available globally. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to helping customers reduce labor and elevate the quality of their products."

Mara Comandulli, President of Comandulli North America, also expresses her excitement about the partnership, stating, “Comandulli is very excited to announce a sales partnership for the U.S. with BACA Systems, the world leader in robotic cutting equipment. We believe this will be instrumental in servicing the U.S. market for the years to come.”

Comandulli, renowned for its precision and innovation in line polishing equipment, brings a wealth of experience to the partnership. The collaboration with BACA Systems aligns with their commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to stone fabricators, ensuring they have access to the most advanced cutting and edging technology in the industry.

Together, BACA Systems and Comandulli aim to revolutionize the stone fabrication process, providing a seamless and efficient solution that empowers businesses to meet the growing demands of the market. This partnership underscores their dedication to advancing the industry and delivering unparalleled value to customers.