Austin, TX – Vadara Quartz Surfaces (Vadara), a premier manufacturer of artisan, handcrafted quartz surfaces, is delighted to announce its new and exclusive distribution and sales partnership with the EUROPEAN Granite & Marble Group (EUROPEAN) and MARVA, divisions of Trajus Surfaces.

A division of U.S. Surfaces, Vadara is one the most exciting new quartz brands on the market today and is quickly becoming a staple for those seeking superior quality quartz. According to Ed Rogers, executive vice president of U.S. Surfaces, “Vadara is a fashion-forward, client-centric brand with a commitment to provide both high-quality and high-aesthetics in each slab that is produced. Our in-house team of craftspeople works in unison with our engineers and fabricators to develop quartz that perfectly mimics the look of stone while providing excellent functionality.” The company’s quartz has directional and bookmarked veining along with color variations that make it indistinguishable from natural stone. Early this year, Vadara released six new colors, which were inspired by marble and quartzite. The company plans to release additional color options in the fall of 2021.

Founded in 1990, EUROPEAN’s mission to help clients execute their creative vision quickly made the distributor an industry favorite. The company proudly supports architects, interior designers, developers, contractors, and homeowners seeking versatile and unique solutions for projects. Starting in June 2021, Vadara quartz will be available in EUROPEAN’s New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania territories.

With over 30 years of industry service, MARVA is well-positioned for this exclusive partnership. The distributor will offer Vadara quartz in its Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and West Virginia territories, effective June 2021. MARVA has earned the respect of design and industry professionals due to its long-standing tradition of providing top-quality products and outstanding customer service. The company uses in-house, highly skilled fabricators to ensure slabs are refinished to the exact standard and quality their clientele have come to expect.

“The duo partnership is exciting for MARVA and EUROPEAN. We are thrilled to offer such high-grade and beautiful quartz to our clientele.”, stated Mario Persico, president of Trajus Surfaces. Persico went on to explain, “the decision to form this partnership was an easy one. Not only does Vadara provide a world-class product, but they also offer top-notch customer service, making them a pleasure to work with.”

To learn more about Vadara Quartz Surfaces visit https://www.vadaraquartz.com. For more information on MARVA and ERUOPEAN visit https://www.marvamarble.com and https://egmsurfaces.com/.