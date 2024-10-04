ORION TOWNSHIP, MI -- BACA Systems, a leader in innovative and automated solutions for the stone fabrication industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with D2 Technology & Horus Software, a pioneering Portuguese company with operations in New Jersey that meets the US market needs, specializing in high-technology solutions for the stone sector. Under this partnership, BACA Systems will serve as a sales agent for D2 Technology’s cutting-edge Iris Scanner, along with Horus Software.

D2 Technology and Horus Software has been at the forefront of technological advancements in the stone industry, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation. The companies are renowned for developing the most advanced vertical and horizontal stone slab scanner in the market, the Iris Scanner, which boasts an impressive 12K high resolution specifically designed to meet the exacting standards of the stone industry. Horus Software is an all-in-one software for manufacturers with the best 3D and AR technical capabilities.

“We are thrilled to join forces with D2 Technology & Horus Software and bring the unparalleled capabilities of the Iris Scanner to our customers,” said Chuck Russo, CEO of BACA Systems. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver best-in-class solutions that enhance efficiency, productivity, and precision in stone fabrication. The Iris Scanner’s advanced resolution and technology will be a game-changer for fabricators, offering them the ability to achieve exceptional quality and detail in their work.”

BACA Systems has built a strong reputation over the past decade as a leader in providing robotic systems and advanced machinery for the stone, quartz and porcelain processing industries. The company’s extensive product portfolio reflects its commitment to excellence, offering standard and/or tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of fabricators worldwide.

With this new partnership, BACA Systems is excited to introduce the Iris Scanner and it’s Horus Software to its customers, providing them with the tools needed to stay ahead in a competitive industry. BACA Systems will not only promote the D2 Scanner and the Horus Software but will also work closely with D2 Technology and Horus Software to ensure seamless integration.

The collaboration between BACA Systems and D2 Technology marks a significant step forward in the evolution of stone fabrication technology, and both companies are committed to continuing their shared vision of driving innovation in the industry.