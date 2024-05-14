LAKE ORION, MI -- BACA Systems, a leading innovator in digital fabrication technology, announced its schedule for its Digital Fabrication Seminar series, set to kick off on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at All Granite & Marble facility in Charlton, MA.

The seminar series is designed to provide attendees with more than just theoretical knowledge. It promises hands-on experience, actionable insights and live machine demonstrations aimed at transforming businesses within the stone industry. With a focus on enhancing profitability and staying ahead of the curve, this event is a must-attend for fabricators at all levels of expertise.

Attendees can look forward to witnessing live machine demonstrations, gaining invaluable knowledge on operational enhancements and engaging with a panel of esteemed experts who will delve into the latest techniques and equipment shaping the fabricators' landscape. The event will showcase BACA Systems' cutting-edge technology, including the Robo SawJet, Miter X and the Next Generation 5 Axis CNC Saw, Versa 5.

For those unable to attend the Charlton, MA, seminar in the Boston area, BACA Systems has announced additional seminar dates in different regions:

June 20, 2024: Trademark Universal Stone, Louisville, KY

August 15, 2024: Accent Countertops, Murray, UT

August 22, 2024: Zsolt Granite Corp., Longwood, FL

For fabricators unable to attend any scheduled seminars, BACA Systems presents the exclusive "Fly to Detroit Program." This program offers participants the opportunity to experience firsthand the cutting-edge equipment BACA has to offer at their Detroit area facility. Participants will also gain insights by visiting local fabrication shops running BACA machinery, all at BACA's expense.

"We are thrilled to host this series of seminars, providing fabricators across the country with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the digital fabrication era," said Tony Russo, vice president of sales for BACA Systems. "From live machine demonstrations to expert panels, we are committed to ensuring that every fabricator has the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in digital fabrication."

Fabricators interested in attending the seminars are encouraged to mark their calendars and reserve their spots today for an event that promises to elevate their craft and boost their bottom line.

For more information and to register for the seminars, visit: https://www.bacasystems.com/events/