ORION TOWNSHIP, MI -- BACA Systems, a leading developer of innovative fabrication equipment for the countertop industry, announced that the company is resuming in-person Going Digital fabrication seminars throughout the U.S. this fall. Several free seminars are scheduled and will be hosted by current BACA Systems customers at their fabrication shops.

The half-day seminars offer prospective customers the opportunity to see demonstrations of BACA Systems equipment at a customer’s shop and speak with the customer about their experience using equipment like the industry-leading Robo SawJet programmable saw and waterjet cutting machine, the Edge XL CNC edge-polishing machine and the Miter X dedicated miter-cutting machine. In addition, attendees will benefit from other demonstrations, presentations and discussions on key topics, including digital templating, increasing material yield and reducing labor in their manufacturing plants. Opportunities to speak with and get answers to questions from BACA Systems experts and other fabricators about unique challenges and market trends are also included.

“Even though we offer prospective customers the opportunity to fly to Detroit at our expense to meet our experts, see our shop and visit a local customer, the seminars provide another opportunity that may be more convenient for individuals to gain insight about the products we offer,” said BACA Systems CRO Tim Burke. “We are excited and thankful to be able to be back in person with our seminars and look forward to meeting and helping new friends install profitability in their shops.”

The current schedule for the upcoming seminars is as follows:

• September 15 – Houston

• October 19 – Chicago

• November – Southeastern United States location and date to be determined.

Interested individuals can register for the next seminar at www.bacasystems.com from the banner at the top of the company’s homepage.