KINGSWINFORD, WEST MIDLANDS, ENGLAND -- BACA Systems, a U.S.-based developer of innovative fabrication solutions for the countertop industry, announced today that the company has partnered with KMT Waterjet to warehouse service parts and spare parts for BACA Systems equipment and hydraulic intensifiers for customers in Europe and the United Kingdom. KMT Waterjet UK is now the single point of contact in these regions for all BACA Systems parts inquiries, price quotations and sales orders. Many parts are immediately available through KMT Waterjet UK.

BACA Systems, a KUKA Robotics systems integrator, develops innovative fabrication solutions for the countertop industry and is the leader in robotic sawjet technology. The company’s robotic equipment comprises the largest number of robots working in the stone industry. One of BACA Systems’ industry-leading technologies is its Robo SawJet, which is a programmable saw and abrasive waterjet cutting system. It features a KUKA six-axis robot and combines traditional stone processing with lean industrial machine technologies to provide a reliable and affordable system with an intuitive operator interface, where cutting paths are generated with just a few clicks of a mouse.

In addition, the Robo SawJet operates in a smaller footprint and delivers 20% material savings and 70 % labor savings versus traditional stone-cutting methods. Its 26-hp direct-drive circular saw performs the straight cuts and the precision waterjet cuts angles and arcs, including faucet holes. The company also offers both mitre and CNC saws plus its BACA Pure water filtration system, which enables water to be recycled and returned to the customer’s cutting process.

“We are excited to be able to provide our customers in the United Kingdom and Europe with the ability to get the spares and service parts they need more quickly,” said BACA Systems President Kevin McManus. “Affording our customers with easier access to parts and shorter lead times, by working directly with KMT Waterjet, will enable them to better maintain and support their BACA Systems equipment over the long run.”

KMT Waterjet Systems is a global manufacturer of UHP waterjet pumps and components integrated in complete waterjet systems. KMT has a partnership with a global network of Original Equipment Manufacturers who design complete waterjet tables, integrating KMT pumps and cutting nozzles into waterjet machines. “KMT is pleased to support BACA Systems with navigating the Brexit rules in the United Kingdom as we have an established regional office offering our customer service team, aftermarket parts, and field service engineers to provide assistance to end customers,” noted Jeremy Sweet, president, KMT Waterjet.

McManus added, “Making service parts and spare parts available in Europe and the U.K. is the latest example of how BACA Systems focuses on the needs of our customers. Our customer service is legendary in the stone cutting industry and has aided us in acquiring and maintaining loyal, repeat customers as they grow their businesses.

“From our BACA Systems Customer Care Center, our certified technicians expertly troubleshoot and solve issues over the phone and online,” McManus continued. “Through a secure and proprietary network, they can log into our customers’ computers to troubleshoot any issues our customers may experience. We also offer highly skilled field service technicians that can be dispatched as necessary to help our customers avoid costly downtime. We’re proud of the fact, however, that the great majority of customer service requests are resolved remotely, without requiring a site visit.”