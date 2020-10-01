Richmond, Va. – Luck Stone, the nation’s largest family-owned and operated producer of crushed stone, sand and gravel, announces the upcoming launch of JobSight, an industry-leading digital platform allowing customers 24/7 accessibility to place orders, manage accounts, track deliveries and more. JobSight will launch in October 2020.

As a technology solution offering enhanced insight into each order placed with Luck Stone, JobSight provides customers with the ability to:

Order Anytime – place an order online, anytime, day or night. Luck Stone associates will confirm the order and ensure accurate delivery.

– place an order online, anytime, day or night. Luck Stone associates will confirm the order and ensure accurate delivery. Track Trucks – run jobs more efficiently with access to real-time truck tracking and the ability to drop pins in exact delivery locations.

– run jobs more efficiently with access to real-time truck tracking and the ability to drop pins in exact delivery locations. Go Paperless – manage accounts with ease with the ability to download digital tickets, review invoices and pay online to take advantage of early payment discounts.

– manage accounts with ease with the ability to download digital tickets, review invoices and pay online to take advantage of early payment discounts. Access Product Information – easily access product testing results to confirm quality and support project designs.

Leveraging over a decade of experience building customer-facing technology, the company’s in-house team spent just over a year in research and development on JobSight. “Our associates utilized cutting-edge technology to create an end-to-end digital platform that enables customers to easily engage with Luck Stone on any of their preferred devices,” said Ryan Emmons, Vice President of Information Technology for Luck Stone. “JobSight quickly and conveniently connects customers to our company, our products and our digital offerings.”

“Customers have often told us that they would like the ability to place orders while working overnight. In the past, they always had to wait until normal business hours,” added John Blekicki, Luck Stone Sales Representative. “We listened to their needs and built an online platform that not only provides around the clock accessibility but will increase accuracy, reliability and speed in ordering crushed stone, sand and gravel. Ultimately this tool facilitates a more efficient process with less downtime when customers are ready to move forward on their projects.”

Billy Chenault, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luck Stone, views JobSight as a game-changer in solidifying relationships and broadening a customer’s digital experience with Luck Stone. “JobSight allows us to extend ourselves as trusted business partners providing high quality aggregate materials for building and construction projects of all sizes via an online channel. We are dedicated to making the process easy and reliable so that projects can be completed on time and on budget.”

Several of Luck Stone’s customers and partners were invited to test-drive JobSight before it went live, and members of the beta group appreciated the enhanced mobile capability that the online platform provides. Below is a sampling of their feedback about JobSight:

Natalie Kruty, Controller for GTR Turf Inc., said, “Luck Stone is the only one that offers a digital experience with the versatility we need. We’re able to quote, check on orders, review jobs, pull up invoices, pay those invoices and get the job costing, all in one place.”

Tracy Clatterbuck, Office Manager for Piedmont Construction Co. shared, “This platform spoils me. It’s so easy and user friendly. When I get a call asking for a time to pick-up a load, I check while I’m on the phone. I can see exactly what time slots are available, and I’m able to schedule it in that moment with full confidence.”

Jim Tracy, Purchasing Manager at William A. Hazel Inc., added, “It’s an invaluable asset for us in job costing. We can access all of our tickets, download and separate them in Excel as needed, and see our daily activity in real-time. There are other tools in the marketplace, but they are more cumbersome relative to Luck Stone’s digital platform.”

Andrew Cox, Assistant Project Manager at Faulconer Construction Company, said, “Luck Stone’s mobile ordering platform made it easy to specify exactly where stone was needed on our jobsite, which was critical because the site had significant access limitations. I would recommend Luck Stone’s mobile ordering to anyone who wants rapid insight into their product usage on site rather than having to wait to get back to a computer.”

John LeGore, President of Luck Stone, shared that forward-thinking, customer-focused initiatives such as JobSight demonstrate how Luck Stone consistently seeks ways to serve customers not only as a stone supplier but as a trusted partner who is committed to helping customers grow their businesses and be successful.

“JobSight opens opportunities, innovating how we work and adding value to support our customers’ success,” LeGore said. “As our industry continues to evolve, we will keep striving to innovate and provide solutions that unlock the unlimited potential of our associates, customers and communities.”

For more information about JobSight, visit luckstone.com/jobsight.