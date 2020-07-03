This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Landmark Community available on mobile thanks to the innovative Landmark Community App!
Landmark Community App is a great tool that offers all contents, available through our enhanced website to all Community members through our enhanced websites, especially formatted and designed to be used on mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.
Landmark Community App is available for Android and IOS and it is free for download and access for all Community members.
WHAT YOU WILL FIND...
Landmark's World of Solutions at your hand;
Easy to use, 24/7 available and always updated with the latest information;
Designed to help delivering effective presentations about Landmark’s product and services;
Keep track of delivered presentation sessions;
Easily navigate through the broad Landmark Ceramics product portfolio;
Direct access to Landmark Academy: an innovative platform to access online AIA courses, e-learning webinars, on-demand video content and live streaming events;
Access, download and send any marketing material or technical information;
Request product performance tests and certifications;
Browse Landmark Ceramics merchandising tools;
… and much more…
