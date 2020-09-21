Park IQ™, the new business intelligence software from Park Industries®, provides real-time data on the productivity, efficiency, and health of your machines. Built on a foundation of input and feedback from fabricators, Park IQ™ puts the information needed to optimize efficiency in your shop and maximize machine performance right at your fingertips 24/7. Access live machine data anytime, anywhere.

Track, Manage, Optimize.

Real-time dashboard displaying key shop metrics Actual vs planned production Machine status Maintenance work orders Alert notifications

Quickly identify bottlenecks and efficiency opportunities that will improve bottom-line profitability.

Make data-driven decisions regarding your operations with detailed shop metrics.

Trend reports to view machine performance over time.

Tool wear monitoring and maintenance task notifications to minimize unplanned downtime and optimize production.

Customizable user profiles and notifications so the right person always has access to the right info.

Park IQ™ allows you to see the current status of your fabrication process whenever you like, whether you’re onsite or not, and gives you visibility over historical performance and trend data to enable you to make sound, data-driven decisions for your business.