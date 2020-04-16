Park Industries Launches New Side-Shot Digital Slab Station

St. Cloud, Minnesota – The all new Side-Shot by Park Industries provides fabricators the tool to capture slab images right at the machine with an extremely small footprint requirement. The SIDE-SHOT™ incorporates Slabsmith Lite software for vein matching and 3D rendering.

Capture high dimensional accuracy of digital slabs

Vein matched project preview before cutting the material, up to 2 slabs

Utilize common line cutting to optimize material yield

Ability to communicate with multiple cameras (great for twin table machines)

Upgrade to full Slabsmith™ Basic Bundle at anytime

“We are excited about the Side-Shot™,” adds Tony Herbst, Park Industries Director of Sales, “as this system can be added to existing digital saws and requires a very small footprint.” Increase your customer experience by vein matching projects all while increasing your slab utilization with Park Industries® Side-Shot Digital Photo Station.