Focused on accuracy, speed, and a simple operation, the CrossCut™ XP delivers accurate miters up to 55 inches per minute. It’s ramped up with all the horsepower you’ll ever need, new touchscreen controls and all-way rollers to move parts on its table effortlessly. Cutting miters this clean has never been easier.

Key new features:

15 hp motor with VFD

Touchscreen controller

All-way rollers

Pneumatic hold down clamps

Auto-return feature

If you have a robotic sawjet or a manual bridge saw, Park Industries invites you to move your miter cutting to the CrossCut™ XP. This will expand your production capabilities to meet the market’s demand for waterfall and mitered edges. The CrossCut™ XP miters parts up to 2-inches thick to a 45º angle (+/- 2º).

“Mitered edges are quickly becoming one of the leading edges in today’s market,” Meagan Hegland, director of sales from Park Industries® shares, “We are proud to offer the most miter cutting solutions in the countertop industry and are excited to add this upgraded miter saw to Park’s lineup.”

Watch videos, learn about features, view machine specs, and learn more about the CrossCut™ XP Miter Saw at www.parkindustries.com/crosscut.