INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) welcomes five new members to its board of directors in 2025. Newly elected fabricator directors include Kellie Akins of Innovative Surfaces, Inc. located in Hastings, MN; Omar Chahin of GMD Surfaces in Mokena, IL; Troy Page of Ellis Page Company, LLC located in Manassas, VA; Sheri Pruitt of Alpha Countertops in Russellville, AR; and Chad Thompson of Redding Countertops in Redding, CA.

“Our new board members are truly a great representation of our member companies and I’m looking forward to increased diversity of thought as ISFA moves forward into 2025,” said Marissa Bankert, CEO of ISFA. “Our newly elected and returning board members are excited to collaborate and bring our association to the forefront of the fabrication industry.”

Returning to the board in 2025 are the following officers, directors and associate representatives:

Ted Sherritt, FLOFORM Countertops, will serve as president.

Austin Maxwell, Maxwell Counters, will serve as acting secretary.

Travis McDermott, McDermott Top Shop, will serve as vice president.

Jessica McNaughton, Caragreen, will serve as treasurer.

Joe Duszka, Carolina Custom Surfaces, will serve as director.

Mike Henry, ASST, will serve as director.

Meagan Hegland, Park Industries, will serve as an associate partner representative.

Frank Sciarrino, Quote Countertops and Granite Gold, will serve as associate partner representative

“Our leadership team is dedicated to the industry and to the fabricator community,” said Bankert. “Our entire Board is fully aware of the challenges faced by today’s fabricators and other professionals across the industry. They are dedicated to developing resources, programs and events that will elevate the association and be of value to our fabricator members.”