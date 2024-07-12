DALLAS, TX -- Daltile, an industry-leading brand of ceramic, porcelain, glass, metal and stone tile, as well as mosaics, extra-large slabs, countertops, exteriors and roofing tile, was recently named “Best Tile Manufacturer” for the 26th consecutive year in the annual “Award Of Excellence” competition. This award is viewed as an extremely prestigious honor within the flooring community.

"This recognition is very meaningful for us, because votes were cast by those we serve -- our customers,” said Scott Maslowski, senior vice president of sales, Dal-Tile LLC. “Being named the Best Tile Manufacturer for the 26th consecutive year confirms that customers know the Daltile brand offers an unparalleled breadth and depth of product, the industry’s best designs, cutting-edge innovation, consistent quality and excellent customer service/product availability -- all at an attractive price. Daltile is committed to continuing our legacy of equipping our flooring retailer, distributor, designer and installer customers for success.”

Sponsored by Floor Covering News, the Award Of Excellence is designed to serve as a vehicle for manufacturers’ customers to honor the companies they feel consistently provide the best style and design, quality, performance, value, service, professionalism of sales force, B2B, handling of claims, management responsiveness, and ease of doing business. Votes were cast by individuals from all segments of the flooring industry -- flooring retailers, distributors, designers and installers.