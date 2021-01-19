Dallas, TX – Daltile was recently named the “Tile Category Winner” of the Builder.Media 2020 Building Products Brand Survey. This annual competition is designed to recognize excellence by highlighting those brands that are preferred by readers of Builder and Developer and Green Home Builder magazines. These publications are homebuilding magazines for builder professionals.

“When it comes to program choices, professional home builders choose their supply partners carefully,” said Dan Butterfield, vice president of residential sales for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Their company’s reputation is heavily based upon vendor partners that provide the right product, at the right place, at the right time.”

“At Daltile, we take pride in being voted #1 by the builder community for these reasons,” added Butterfield. “Knowing builders rely on our brand most often is an honor and a privilege. Daltile is devoted to maintaining this legacy of excellence, which is what our builders and servicing flooring contractors deserve.”

For additional product information, visit daltile.com.