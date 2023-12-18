Here at Stone World we wanted to highlight some of the top articles from this past year that you all have enjoyed. Below is a sample of each of those articles and then a link directly to it so you can check it out!





1

The 2022 Stone World Fabricator of the Year Is …

Since 1988, Stone World has recognized a deserving stone industry member as its Fabricator of the Year. It has become a time-honored tradition distinguished by an award presentation during StonExpo. Read More »

2

Quartz Installation Sets New World Record

Measuring 518 feet long with 17 stations and 202 seats, the bar at the recently opened Humble Baron, a bar, restaurant and entertainment venue in Shelbyville, TN, is the current record holder of the longest permanent continuous bar in the world by Guinness World Records. Read More »

3

The Challenges Fabricators Encounter When Working with Quartzite

While a beautiful and popular choice for countertops, quartzite presents its share of difficulties for fabricators. Everything from cutting it to removing stains to how to price it and educate customers on maintenance. Read More »

4

Calacatta Idillio

Spruce up your spaces with Calacatta Idillio featuring beautiful, thick, cool gray veins and warming browns on the perimeter of the veins throughout each slab. With a balanced pattern and an interplay of thin and thick veins, these slabs create the desired natural look of marble. Read More »

5

TISE Product Preview: Newtro by Emser Tile

Newtro™ is an award-winning ceramic mosaic tile from Emser Tile that combines a geometric shape with a textured gloss. The earthy and rich tones, along with the unique surface, make this tile a versatile and elegant addition to a variety of environments. Read More »

6

Coverings Releases 2023 Exhibitor Product Previews

Coverings, the largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference in North America, has released a sneak peek of new tile and stone products, along with a select preview of installation materials, tools and technology products. Read More »

7

Artistic Tile Introduces Kata

Kata’s design impetus occurred entirely by chance – on a visit to the Artistic Tile Slab Gallery in Secaucus, NJ. Designer Ali Budd was struck by a fairly common sight – a slab with a jagged edge placed in front of a different larger slab. Read More »

8

An Inside Look into a Porcelain Fabrication Business: Part Two

Roberto Contreras, CEO of Moderno Porcelain Works, shares reasons he believes the use of porcelain slabs in design will continue to grow and his best practices for fabricating and installing the material Read More »

9

International Designs Group Acquires Trajus Surfaces and Expands with 10 More Locations

International Designs Group (IDG), an affiliate of Mill Point Capital, announced the acquisition of Trajus Surfaces. This strategic move reflects IDG's commitment to expanding its presence in the eastern U.S. and reaching a wider customer base. Read More »

10

Touring Italy with the Stone Fabricator's Alliance

Each year, the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance (SFA) invites some of its members to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Italy where they visit quarries and machinery/tooling plants, as well as experience local culture. Read More »