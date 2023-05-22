Kata’s design impetus occurred entirely by chance – on a visit to the Artistic Tile Slab Gallery in Secaucus, NJ. Designer Ali Budd was struck by a fairly common sight – a slab with a jagged edge placed in front of a different larger slab. The juxtaposition of the two stones struck a creative cord in the designer. “I thought, this is so cool,” said Budd. “Is it possible that no one has designed a tile that looks like this? And no one had. That’s how Kata was born.”

No application of Kata will ever be the same, as there are differences in the stone, shape and installation. Shown: Rosa Kata.