ARLINGTON, VA -- Coverings (coverings.com), the largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference in North America, has released a sneak peek of new tile and stone products, along with a select preview of installation materials, tools and technology products that will be showcased at Coverings 2023, taking place April 18 to 21, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center, in Orlando, FL.

Coverings’ three primary pavilions and sponsors of the show, Ceramics of Italy, Tile Council of North America (TCNA) and Tile of Spain, will feature a robust showcase of the newest and most innovative tile, stone and installation products. Showgoers of any tile and stone market segment will be able to source products from these and many other pavilions and displays throughout the duration of this year’s show.

Attendees at Coverings 2023 will have opportunities to see, touch and experience a wide range of new and trend-setting product introductions while engaging with more than 1,000 global exhibits representing 40 countries.

“After more than 30 years, Coverings continues to be the preeminent event for the global ceramic tile and natural stone industry as well as the pinnacle for product innovations and trends,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “As the number one marketplace for tile, stone, tools, equipment, and machinery, thousands of tile and stone industry decision-makers will be able to connect with and source products from more than 1,000 international exhibitors so they can stay on the cutting edge of the industry.”

The following is a small preview of the newest tile and stone products Coverings 2023 exhibitors will be featuring:

Astrum Porcelain Tiles, by Ceramiche Supergres - Coverings exhibit booth #2125.

Glass Mosaic has been added to VIDREPUR’s Nature Collection - Coverings exhibit booth #5130.

Habana, a new collection from CEVICA S.L. - Coverings exhibit booth #5525.

Kenzo Dec 08, by BESTILE - Coverings exhibit booth #5408.

Matisse Moonstone is a new addition to Anthology Tile’s Artistic Impressions collection -Coverings exhibit booth #3200.

Millennium™ Porcelain, by Wonder Porcelain - Coverings exhibit booth #2612.

Pastelli, a new collection from Appiani - Coverings exhibit booth #1037.

Pigmenti, introduced by Lea Ceramiche - Coverings exhibit booth #1225.

Pluriball, part of the Diesel Living collection from Iris US - Coverings exhibit booth #2619.

Rebels, a new collection by WOW Design (WOW USA Inc.) - Coverings exhibit booth #4855.

Revival, the latest collection from EMILGROUP’s Provenza brand - Coverings exhibit booth #2021.

Rok Candy, by AlysEdwards Tile & Stone - Coverings exhibit booth #4223.

Roma is the latest collection from Tagina S.P.A. - Coverings exhibit booth #1201.

Small, a new collection from La Fabbrica - Coverings exhibit booth #1840.

SOLID+, by UNDEFASA - Coverings exhibit booth #4623.

Songbird, from Florida Tile Inc. - Coverings exhibit booth #3620.

Tycoon - Wave Mosaic, by MILE®stone - Coverings exhibit booth #3212.

Vulcano, the new collection by AZTECA PRODUCTS & SERVICES, S.L.U. - Coverings exhibit booth #4818.

A preview sampling of new installation materials, tools and technology products slated for Coverings 2023 includes the following:

GRABO® OTTOVAC - The Electric 8" Suction Cup, from Russo Trading Co. - Coverings exhibit booth #3322.

MEGA Plus Manual Tile Cutter, by Cortag Tools USA - Coverings exhibit booth #2640.

PERMACOLOR® Select & PERMACOLOR® Grout, the new-and-improved formulas by LATICRETE - Coverings exhibit booth #3334.

Porcelain Driveway Systems, from Cercan Tile Inc. - Coverings exhibit booth #3016.

PROVA BOARD® PLUS, from PROVA Tile Installation Products by M-D PRO - Coverings exhibit booth #2903.

Schluter®-KERDI-DRAIN-F is a new drain offering from Schluter-Systems - Coverings exhibit booth #2925.

USG Durock™ Brand Waterproof Foam Board is USG Corp.’s new lightweight, waterproof and easy-to-cut tile backer- Coverings exhibit booth #3031.

These and thousands of other products can be seen in-person next month at Coverings 2023, April 18-21, at the Orange County Convention Center, in Orlando, Florida.

To view all Coverings 2023 exhibitors prior to the show, visit the detailed online exhibitor list and show floor map.

For more information and to register for Coverings 2023 at no cost, visit coverings.com.