ARLINGTON, Va. – Coverings (coverings.com), the largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference in North America, today released a select preview of new tile and stone products, and a sneak peek of installation materials and tools, that will be unveiled at Coverings 2021, which will take place July 7-9, in Orlando, Florida, in the North Hall of the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC). Coverings’ three sponsor pavilions, Ceramics of Italy, Tile Council of North America and Tile of Spain, will feature a robust tile and stone showcase along with exhibitors from more than 20 countries. Attendees of Coverings 2021 will have opportunities to engage with top tile and stone experts and discover an impressive array of new product introductions, trends, installation materials, tools, and technology from hundreds of global manufacturers.

“Coverings is the world’s stage for introducing the most innovative tile, stone and installation products,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “We have organized a cutting-edge show floor that will allow visitors from every facet of the industry to touch, feel and compare the newest and trending products. In addition, attendees will gain access to many networking and education opportunities, including complimentary Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through sessions, live installation demonstrations, interviews with industry thought-leaders, and business-building resources.”

A sampling of new installation materials, tools and technology slated for Coverings 2021 includes the following:

ARDEX Americas (Booth 3719): ARDEX TILITE Shower Systems are a comprehensive system of shower pans, wall boards and accessories matched with high performance ARDEX tile and stone installation products, providing everything an installer needs from start to finish for the easiest, highest quality tile shower installation.

Blanke (Booth 3219): The new BLANKE TEBA-MAT presents a solution for thinbed tile installations for terraces and balconies. This expertly crafted drainage mat protects outdoor installations from the elements through its innovative, multilayer studded design.

BLICK Industries (Booth 5615): BLICK Low-Profile Suction Cups are great for use when working on thick blocks requiring extra Z-axis clearance. The suction cups are 55mm in height, providing the optimal clearance for working on thinker blocks, and have 17mm milled slots for mechanical hold downs.

Eterno Ivica (Booth 2241): PEDESTAL PRIME is a new external flooring support that is unique and complex to design but simple to use, with multiple elements that integrate with each other in a single, perfect assembly.

Ferrari & Cigarini (Booth 5215): MTR 500 Robustus is the new machine for multiple linear diamond disc cutting of porcelain, quartz, marble, granite, and stone. In addition to automatic cutting depth management, the machine also offers a series of construction characteristics.

Impertek (Booth 2249): Balance Pro is a new "all-in-one" raised flooring support system from Impertek's Pedestal Line. With the new TopKey tool, raised flooring installations can be adjusted from above, even after the tiles have been laid. This solution is also great for installing tile over pre-existing surfaces because it eliminates the need for demolition and cuts down on overall construction time.

Infinity Drain (Booth 3426): Next Day Custom offers a perfectly aligned solution for wall-to-wall linear drain installation, without the wait. Next Day Custom Linear Drains are available in lengths up to 72" in two finishes, three grate styles and for all installation waterproofing methods.

MAPEI (Booth 2827): With technology from nVent NUHEAT, MAPEI's Mapeheat line of floor-heating products is the industry's most comprehensive line of radiant floor-heating products. This easy-to-install, versatile, advanced technology is suitable for use with tile and stone, laminate, engineered wood and luxury vinyl tile/plank floors.

Noble Company (Booth 2626): Solutions Linear Drains provide an economical alternative to complement a single-slope shower installation. Offered in seven lengths, three strainer styles and four finishes, this drain can be used with other Noble products to provide a complete shower solution.

RFMS (Booth 2832): The new RFMS Credit Card Services powered by CardConnect offers low-cost integrated transaction processing with support for all major credit and debit cards. This service makes collecting and processing payments easier, more secure and convenient by offering the flexibility to collect payments at point of sale, on a mobile device with RFMS or online through the RFMS Customer Web Payment Portal.

