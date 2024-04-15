Ardex Veneer Stone Installation Systems are comprised of time-tested, high-performance mortars and wall smoothing compounds that deliver measurable, tangible differences in veneer stone installations. Ardex X 77™ MICROTEC® Fiber Reinforced Tile and Stone Mortar is for all types of veneer stone systems when failure is not an option.
- Ideal for top-down applications
- True 60-minute open time; double ISO 13007 Standards
- Outstanding sag resistance; double ISO 13007 standards
- Three-hour pot life
- Water and frost resistant
- Excellent flexibility
Backed by the comprehensive ArdexVeneer Stone Five-Year Warranty for ultimate long-term peace of mind.
For more information, visit: https://www.ardexamericas.com/services/warranties/ardex-stone-veneer-and-paver-warranty/ or stop by Ardex’s booth at Coverings (#7551).