Ardex Veneer Stone Installation Systems are comprised of time-tested, high-performance mortars and wall smoothing compounds that deliver measurable, tangible differences in veneer stone installations. Ardex X 77™ MICROTEC® Fiber Reinforced Tile and Stone Mortar is for all types of veneer stone systems when failure is not an option.

Ideal for top-down applications

True 60-minute open time; double ISO 13007 Standards

Outstanding sag resistance; double ISO 13007 standards

Three-hour pot life

Water and frost resistant

Excellent flexibility

Backed by the comprehensive ArdexVeneer Stone Five-Year Warranty for ultimate long-term peace of mind.

For more information, visit: https://www.ardexamericas.com/services/warranties/ardex-stone-veneer-and-paver-warranty/ or stop by Ardex’s booth at Coverings (#7551).