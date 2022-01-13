After the acquisition of TILITE in 2021, ARDEX Americas has worked to integrate the new shower products into the overall lineup and is now excited to launch ARDEX TLTTM Shower Systems!

ARDEX TLT Shower Systems provide a solution to what can be a challenging and complicated process. Shower installations often require multiple components and suppliers, resulting in a time-consuming and confusing process. The new rigid-foam, single-source system will make your next shower installation a breeze!

TLT offers pre-waterproofed system components, a patented, integrated drain assembly and an all-in-one system solution including the shower system, ARDEX Tile & Stone installation products, and a SystemOneTM warranty of up to 25 years!

“The TLT Shower Systems are an exciting enhancement to the ARDEX product lineup,” says Kim Snyder, Product Category Manager of Tile & Stone Installation Systems for ARDEX Americas. “ARDEX has always been focused on providing full system solutions, and the new shower system helps us further this path within the tiling segment by adding more comprehensive options.”

Supporting the launch is a fully integrated marketing campaign and a new character called Trevor; a fictional tile setter with vast knowledge of TLT Shower Systems. He will assist customers in navigating the new components and its advantages in a light-hearted way. The hashtag #TipswithTrevor will accompany the TLT campaign throughout social media.