ALIQUIPPA, PA -- Ardex announced the launch of Exterior Tile and Stone Systems, featuring four unique and time-tested passive capillary drainage solutions. Architects, landscape designers, contractors and installation professionals can now confidently specify tile and stone in outdoor spaces without fear of the inherent risks commonly associated with installations outdoors.

Beautiful aesthetics combined with the long-term durability of tile and stone has led to enhanced popularity for outdoor installations. Especially in today’s health conscience environment, outdoor spaces are now even more desirable in residential and commercial venues. The caveat is that exterior installations are subject to harsh weather and difficult environments. Issues such as efflorescence, staining, discoloring and disbonding are commonplace in outdoor installations. These problems are primarily caused by sedentary and evaporating water and moisture vapor.

Ardex Exterior Tile & Stone Systems provide four system options utilizing passive capillary drainage systems to protect and provide long-lasting durability for outdoor tile and stone installations. Those solutions efficiently manage water, allowing the water to move freely through the system and then move the water away from the installation.

The available solutions include: