LOS ANGELES, CA-- Emser Tile®, leading designer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, today announced its complete suite of products for 2022/2023, with a new catalog, available both in print and online. The newly released 400+ page resource features one of the most diverse collections available to the industry for interiors and exteriors, both residential and commercial, including: porcelain, ceramic, glass, decorative accents, metal, quarry, mosaics, natural and engineered stone, cut-to-size products, setting materials and custom manufactured products.

“It’s truly inspiring to see so many facets of our business align with the launch of this year’s product catalog,” said Mara Villanueva-Heras, vice president of marketing. “Trend research, global sourcing, sales and leadership come together resulting in a cohesive and in-depth book outlining Emser’s catalog of offerings, which absolutely include something for everyone seeking tile and stone solutions.” The catalog is also a comprehensive guide including with information on installation, product pattern placement, care/maintenance, practical application, industry guidelines and standards, sales and partner retailer locations and more. For more information on these new products and imagery, reach out to emser@whitegood.com. To view the new 2022/2023 visit: www.emsertile.com/pages/literature-resources.