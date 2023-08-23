WHAT: Emser Tile’s Seattle Branch will host a special Showcase event, at the Hyatt Regency in Renton, WA on Wednesday, August 30th from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This Showcase event will feature special pricing on Emser’s top selling collections, live demonstrations, guest speakers and raffle prizes.

▪ 10:00AM - 10:45AM - Let’s Talk About Surface Prep, featuring a live demo with TEC and Protecto Wrap

▪ 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Empervious Live Installation, a demo with TEC

▪ 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Permat and Profiles, featuring a live demo with BLANKE

▪ 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Color and Design Trends, featuring Emser Tile’s Suzanne Zurfluh with special guest, interior designer Holly Bero

▪ 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Grout and Caulk, a live installation demo with TEC

▪ 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. - Happy Hour*, hosted by BLANKE

WHO: Hosted by Emser Tile, the leading designer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone. Sponsored by these leading setting material suppliers: TEC, Blanke, Caesarstone, Easy Heat, Cosentino, Protecto Wrap, Trimaco and Troxell.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 30th, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport 1053 Lake Washington Blvd N Renton, WA 98056

REGISTER: This is a trade-only event. Free advance registration is required to attend, by visiting: info.emser.com/PNW2023. *Limited capacity for the happy hour