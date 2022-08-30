ORLANDO, FL – The next edition of Coverings is scheduled for April 18 to 21, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. The exhibition, which is the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, will feature hundreds of global companies, product innovations, insights and industry connections necessary to grow a business. To be notified when registration for Coverings 2023 is open, register at:

https://taffyevents.formstack.com/forms/cov23_notify_me_registration