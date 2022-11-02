ARLINGTON, VA -- Coverings, North America’s premier ceramic tile and natural stone event, announced this week the official commencement for event registration and special-rate hotel reservations, for its 2023 edition, scheduled to take place April 18 to 21, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Professionals from all segments of the tile and stone industry can now easily register to attend Coverings 2023 at Coverings.com. Registering prior to the end of 2022 to attend the international tradeshow and exposition will provide access to event and program notifications, special promotions and product sneak peeks.

“From the enthusiastic feedback we have already received from tile and stone professionals around the globe, Coverings 2023 is expected to be one of the most energetic and well attended shows in many years,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the event management company for Coverings. “Attendees will be able to make valuable industry connections through productive networking; gain cutting-edge knowledge and insights; experience hands-on installations; and peruse the newest, most innovative and trend-setting products the worldwide tile and stone industry has to offer.”

Hoff and her event team are also planning a creative and diverse lineup of live demonstrations, panel discussions, active podcasts, engaging activations and one-on-one experiences from which eventgoers can benefit and interact with peers and new contacts. The four show tenets back by popular demand – “Health & Wellness,” “Sustainability,” “Outdoor Spaces” and “Timeless Luxury” – will be highlighted in the Coverings Lounge and throughout the learning opportunities and exhibits.

As for Coverings 2023 official hotels, they are accepting reservations through the event’s exclusive hotel provider, onPeak. Attendees and exhibitors of Coverings 2023 can secure rooms at discounted rates from a curated selection of Orlando hotels. The list of participating hotels offers convenient and affordable options, which can be booked with no risks, restrictions or deposits. Room reservations can be canceled with no penalties three to seven days prior to arrival.

Individuals and business groups are encouraged to reserve hotel rooms only through onPeak, avoid other third-party companies offering hotel assistance and check individual hotels for their specific cancellation policies. Rooms can be booked through onPeak via the Coverings website at Coverings.com/hotel.