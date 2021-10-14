ARLINGTON, VA -- Coverings, the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, announced that Coverings 2022 event registration, hotel bookings and awards submissions will be open and available in October 2021. Attendees of Coverings 2022, which will take place April 5 to 8, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, can register for the event and reserve rooms with official Coverings’ hotels starting October 20, 2021. Coverings will begin accepting submissions for the 2022 Coverings Installation and Design (CID) Awards and nominations for the 2022 Rock Star Awards beginning October 13, 2021. CID Awards submissions and Rock Star nominations will be accepted online through December 17, 2021.

Tile and stone professionals interested in attending Coverings 2022 can register by visiting coverings.com. Key advantages to registering online and in advance include preliminary notices of popular programs, special promotions, product sneak peeks and other opportunities only available with early registration.

“Las Vegas embodies the exciting work-meets-play attitude everyone is ready for, and we are excited to give Coverings’ attendees the best of both worlds in business and leisure,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the management company for Coverings. “Coverings 2022 exhibitors and attendees will be able to learn, explore, network and build business at the foremost tile and natural stone event during the day, and experience some of the best dining and entertainment the world has to offer at night.”

Attendees of Coverings 2022 will be able to experience the latest tile and stone trends, mix and mingle with industry peers and cultivate the knowledge and connections that will help advance their businesses and sales. Coverings’ show management is currently planning for a creative and strategic lineup of product displays, a global exhibit hall, networking events and robust educational opportunities, including CEUs through sessions, demonstrations, live interviews and much more.

Coverings 2022 official hotels will be available October 20th through Coverings’ only hotel provider, OnPeak. Both attendees and exhibitors of Coverings 2022 can secure rooms at discounted nightly rates at a selection of Las Vegas hotels on The Strip and within walking distance to the Las Vegas Convention Center, including the Bellagio, Aria, Westgate and more. Registrants who reserve rooms through OnPeak can book with no risk. There are no deposits and no restrictions, and bookings may be canceled with no penalty three to seven days prior to arrival. Individual hotel cancellation policies may vary.

Coverings Installation and Design (CID) Awards

The CID Awards bestow recognition for outstanding design and installation in residential and commercial tile and stone projects. Architects, designers, builders, contractors, distributors, retailers, installers and other industry professionals may submit their projects through the CID project submittal portal by or before the December 17, 2021, 11:59 p.m. EST deadline.

Projects submitted for review by the deadline will be evaluated and awarded based upon eight categorical designations: Residential Tile Installation, Residential Tile Design, Residential Stone Installation, Residential Stone Design, Commercial Tile Installation, Commercial Tile Design, Commercial Stone Installation and Commercial Stone Design. Project entries are free of charge, and multiple entries are encouraged.

Winners will be selected in spring 2022 after an independent panel of judges assesses each project on the levels of creativity, craftsmanship and use of materials. International projects may be submitted, and all projects must have been completed between January 2020 and December 2021 for review eligibility. Winning projects will be recognized onsite at Coverings 2022 as well as in various publications and on Coverings’ website and social media channels.

Coverings Rock Star Awards

The Coverings 2022 Rock Star Awards will recognize emerging leaders in tile and stone from 2021. Nominations may be submitted by or before the December 17, 2021, 11:59 p.m. EST deadline by using Coverings’ Rock Star nomination form.

Coverings Rock Star nominees must be 35 years of age or younger and employed as one of the following professions: architect, designer, distributor, retailer, contractor/installer, fabricator, specifier, manufacturer and/or trade association personnel. Nominees will be judged by a committee of industry leaders who evaluate experience levels; professional certifications or affiliations; previous awards or accolades; prior speaking engagements at industry events; quantity of published works; impact in the tile and stone industry; and traits that set them apart as emerging leaders in the industry.

Winners of the Coverings 2022 Rock Star Awards will be honored onsite at Coverings 2022; included in a Coverings press release distributed to dozens of top magazines and publications; and highlighted in a year-long professional feature on the Coverings’ website and via Coverings’ social media channels and blog.