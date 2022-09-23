LAS VEGAS, NV -- Registration is now officially open for The International Surface Event 2023 (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo, with exhibits taking place January 31 to February 2, 2023 and education from January 30th to February 2nd at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Registering now allows for the first opportunity to select from the newest industry education sessions, specialty events and certifications. To learn more and to register, visit: https://www.intlsurfaceevent.com/en/register.html