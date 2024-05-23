Registration Now Open for the Natural Stone Institute Study Tour

OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute announced registration is now open for the Utah Study Tour, set for August 25 to 28, 2024, with an optional extension into Idaho on August 29th. The tour will include visiting member companies, exploring local architectural landmarks and plenty of time for networking, recreation and fun. Additionally, there will be a celebration of the 2024 Tucker Design Award recipients. Learn more and register at: https://associationdatabase.com/aws/MIA/login/login_or_create_account?follow_up_url=https%3A%2F%2Fassociationdatabase.com%2Faws%2FMIA%2Fregistration%2Fadd_registrations_prompt%3Fevent_id%3D81786%2526host%3Dretain