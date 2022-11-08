LOS ANGELES, CA -- Emser Tile®, leading designer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, has been honored with a 2022 Architizer A+Award. Emser’s Newtro™ collection was named Jury Winner in the Wall and Wall Coverings category.

Honoring the world’s best in architecture and spaces, the 11th annual Architizer A+Awards celebrates the most stunning products and services worldwide, in a variety of categories.

The largest awards program of its kind, the A+Awards set forth with the mission to democratize architecture, highlight the immense value of great design, and celebrate those that demonstrate excellence through their projects.

“Emser is proud to have been honored with such a prestigious award,” said Mara Villanueva-Heras, vice president of marketing. “Our product development and design teams put heart and soul into each and every Emser product and it’s wonderful to see their dedication to this art, be celebrated by industry peers.”

This is the second award win for Newtro™ in 2022. Earlier this year the collection was awarded a NYCxDesign Award in the Hard Wall Covering category.

Newtro™ ceramic mosaic tile combines a geometric shape with a textured gloss. The earthy and rich tones along with the unique surface, make this tile a versatile and elegant addition to a variety of environments. Surfaces that depict the tactility and look of natural, handmade materials transform a space by adding character and dimension. Newtro™ mosaic mesh tile comes in eight colors in a range of neutrals and bolder hues: white, ivory, silver, ocean, green, red, navy and black.