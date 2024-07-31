Levata™ unglazed porcelain embodies an earthy style that evokes nature's intrinsic characteristics—resilience, irregularity and uniqueness. Levata from Emser Tile is available in various sizes, thicknesses, and both matte and brushed finishes. Its unique deco and four natural, subdued colors provide a perfect look for floors and walls, in both commercial and residential settings.

Levata™ tile showcases elevated design and functionality giving careful thought to delivering on both. Special features include LED capabilities, EmGuard™ Anti-Microbial and R11 Anti-Slip finishes.

