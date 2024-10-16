﻿Emser Tile, a leading designer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, has unveiled new collections under Enhance™ by Emser Tile, a line of specially designed, trend forward, high-end, difficult-to-find tile solutions that offer elevated designs and functional properties suited for all environments and every taste.

Piante from Emser Tile’s Enhance™ collection is a stunning fusion of artistry and functionality that takes home design to the next level. Inspired by the timeless beauty of classic wallpaper, Piante transforms walls into sophisticated canvases, showcasing intricate floral and botanical patterns that add a touch of elegance to any space.

With eight beautiful colors and styles (Amour, Desert, Flora, Island, Jungle, Palm, Romantic and Thorn), Piante offers the versatility to create spaces ranging from vintage-inspired to modern, nature-infused designs. Each 23- x 47-inch glazed porcelain tile in a matte finish captures the subtle textures of nature, making it perfect for statement walls or enhancing everyday rooms with a unique artistic edge.

Piante is more than just tile, it’s a design statement that transforms your walls into stunning works of art, adding depth, charm and a vintage-inspired aesthetic to your home. Whether you’re looking to create a bold feature wall in the living room or add character to your bathroom, Piante brings sophistication and timeless beauty to every corner of your home.

Visit www.emser.com for more information.