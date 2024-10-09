SICIS, always synonymous with excellence in the art of mosaic and surfaces, concludes its participation in Cersaie 2024 with great success, presenting a world preview of the new Elisyan bathroom collection. An important milestone for the company, which brings its know-how to a new sector, combining design, technological innovation and functionality.

The Elisyan collection is the result of months of intensive research and development, in which attention to detail and advanced engineering played a crucial role. Creating furniture with integrated backlighting, while maintaining ease of installation, was an ambitious challenge that was met thanks to cutting-edge technical solutions. Each element has been designed to enhance the beauty of Vetrite, SICIS' iconic laminated glass, whose opalescent finish and soft lighting effects transform each piece into a unique design object.

During the days of the fair, Elisyan caught the attention of visitors and professionals alike, who appreciated its originality and eclecticism. Baths and washbasins with elegant lines, surrounded by backlit Vetrite 'shells', mirrors and shower cubicles with refined details amazed for the harmony between aesthetics and technology.

Alongside Elisyan, SICIS also presented the Faux Mosaique collection, an innovative reinterpretation of the traditional art of mosaic that opens up new perspectives in modern design. Inspired by the intricate designs and styles of SICIS mosaics, this collection extends the art of mosaic to alternative media and materials such as wallpaper, textiles and carpets. Faux Mosaique redefines the concept of mosaic, fusing artisan aesthetics with modern materials to create surfaces and accessories with a strong visual impact, where art meets functionality. This project signals a shift in design, demonstrating how the essence of mosaic can evolve and influence new areas of decoration, inspiring designers and consumers to explore this tradition in unexpected and contemporary ways.

SICIS' commitment to creating a collection that combines art and innovation was recognized by all present, confirming the company as a benchmark in the interior design scene. Elisyan is not just a bathroom collection, but a sensory experience that redefines the concept of functional luxury, ideal for both residential and hospitality environments.

For more information visit www.sicis.com.



