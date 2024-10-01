The 41st edition of Cersaie finished on Friday after an impressive week in Bologna, underscoring its position as the foremost international event for designers of ceramic and other surface coverings and bathroom furnishings. The energy was high as close to 600+ international manufacturers displayed the latest trends and cutting-edge applications - from large ceramic slabs and gauged porcelain tile panels to small brick, hexagonal and mosaic formats. The annual fair offered attendees a window into the latest design and color trends in ceramics as well as the newest advancements in sustainable production and cutting edge technologies. Warm earthy hues ranging from amber to aqua to coral were seen in all shapes and sizes, creating a sense of comfort and connection to nature. New technologies allowed for incredibly tactile, three dimensional surfaces and textures that perfectly replicated the look and feel of natural stones like onyx, marble, travertine as well as wooden planks.

Steve Clem, principal of the Atlanta based TVS Design and a juror for the 2024 Ceramics of Italy International Design Competition, comments, “Attending Cersaie gives me such an advantage as I am able to see the first introductions before they hit the market. Seeing the tiles in significant displays really allows me to envision them at scale. I have specified multiple products from Cersaie, which are already being implemented in our projects."

In addition to thousands of new products, the fair’s “Building, Dwelling, Thinking” program delivered on every level. Japanese architect Riken Yamamoto, winner of the 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize, drew a packed house. Yamamoto is the 13th Pritzker Prize Laureate to deliver the keynote address. His architectural philosophy is closely intertwined with social issues. “Every house is an integral part of a city, and every family is a vital community,” he says. “The relationship between community and family, like the transition space between the city and private residences, is fundamental to the existence of the community.”

Belgian architect David Van Severen from Office KGDVS Architecture spoke in The Square, sharing his views on sustainability and responsible sourcing as increasingly critical factors in shaping our urban and social contexts, with architectural design playing a pivotal role in these transformations.

The buzz continued throughout the show floor with engaging divisions in the “press cafes” from technical seminars to installation demonstrations at Tiling Town.

On Tuesday, the Ceramics of Italy International Press Conference once again served as a traditional meeting point with media and journalists from around the world to discuss current trends and future prospects in the ceramic sector. During the conference, global consultant Cristina Faedi presented an inspiring session on the season’s biggest trends. The winners of the 27th Ceramics of Italy Journalism Award were also announced. Kelly Pau, from The Architect’s Newspaper, took home the honorable mention for North America for her article on Cersaie 2023 and the Italian ceramic industry.

On Friday, the winners of the Ceramics of Italy International Design Competition were announced. Winners included the “Barn Regeneration” by Panificio Laboratorio Artigianale di Architettura di Andrea Benedetti (residential), “Spiga 26” in Milan by Studio Alessandro Scandurra SSA (non-residential) and “Metropolitan Waves” by Alepreda Architecture (design and new applications).