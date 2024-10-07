A unique collection of shapes, sizes, patterns and colors. Triveni™, from Emser Tile, is an exquisite 3-dimensional ceramic tile that brings the essence of a Mediterranean paradise to any space, evoking the warmth of sun-soaked landscapes and the beauty of flourishing botanicals. Transform any space with the timeless charm and vivid hues of Triveni, turning any area into a captivating, exotic retreat.

Triveni™ glazed ceramic is available in seven colors, eleven patterns and seven sizes. Suitable for commercial and residential indoor walls, with select varieties also floor rated. Triveni offers a world of design options to meet every mood.

View the entire collection at www.emser.com.