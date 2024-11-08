Martel is an enchanting collection of scallop tiles where their graceful curves evoke the gentle undulations of the natural world. Each tile features a special glazing that gives the appearance of a handmade tile ensuring that each piece is truly unique. No two pieces will be alike and reflects an artisan’s individual touch and attention to detail. The tiles soft texture adds dimension and visual interest while the four earth inspired tones brings a sense of warmth and serenity to any space. Available in two sizes, Martel offers a versatile range of design possibilities, ensuring endless creative potential for any space.

