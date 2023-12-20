Here at Stone World we wanted to highlight some of the top podcasts from this past year that you all have enjoyed. Below is a list of each of the podcasts and a link directly to it so you can check it out!





1

What’s Coming Up in January 2023 for Stone World

Jason Kamery, managing and group digital editor of Stone World, sits down with Editorial Director Jennifer Richinelli to discuss upcoming editorial for the December issue of Stone World. Listen to the Podcast »

2

What to Expect at TISE 2023

Dana Hicks of The International Surface Event discusses what to expect at the Las Vegas tradeshow for 2023. Listen to the Podcast »

3

Digital Wellness for You and Your Business

Irene Williams discusses the importance of balancing your digital wellness for not only yourself, but also your business. Listen to the Podcast »

4

History of Anti-Dumping with Cambria Part 1

In part one of this series, Marty Davis of Cambria discusses anti-dumping and what has been going on with it. Listen to the Podcast »

5

Fabio Cruz Discusses Sustainability

Fabio Cruz discusses the importance of sustainability and how Brazilian Stone is leading the way. Listen to the Podcast »

6

Meet the 2022 Stone World Fabricator of the Year Winner

Jason Kamery of Stone World talks with Don and Angela Conte of Structural Stone about winning the 2022 Stone World Fabricator of the Year Award. Listen to the Podcast »

7

Angela Conte in the Stone Industry

2022 Stone World Fabricator of the Year, Angela Conte of Structural Stone, discusses her upbringing in the stone industry and how she has grown her business. Listen to the Podcast »

8

What’s Coming Up in February 2023 for Stone World

Jason Kamery, managing and group digital editor of Stone World, sits down with Editorial Director Jennifer Richinelli to discuss upcoming editorial for the February issue of Stone World. Listen to the Podcast »

9

Sustainability with Crossville

Noah Chitty of Crossville discusses sustainability and what Crossville is doing to be more sustainable. Listen to the Podcast »

10

Current State of Anti-Dumping with Cambria – Part 2

In part 2 of the series, Marty Davis of Cambria discusses the current state of Anti-Dumping and how it affects Fabricators. Listen to the Podcast »