Here at Stone World we wanted to highlight some of the top articles from this past year that you all have enjoyed. Below is a sample of each of those articles and then a link directly to it so you can check it out!





1

What You Need to Know About Cutting Quartzite

Stone World spoke with Andrew Geronimo, product manager with BB Industries, about the best practices for cutting quartzite in the field as well as the shop. Read More »

2

U.S. Customs Finds Evasion of Antidumping/Countervailing Duties on Quartz Surface Products From China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has determined the existence of an illegal scheme by 15 importers to evade existing tariffs and sell quartz surface products originating from China. Read More »

3

What to Know about Designing with Quartzite

Learn about several reasons the popularity of quartzite continues to climb to new heights and why it might be the right choice for your next design. Read More »

4

Joe Duszka Named Stone World 2021 Fabricator of the Year

Stone World honored its Fabricator of the Year at a presentation held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in the Natural Stone Pavilion. The 2021 recipient is Joe Duszka of Carolina Custom Surfaces in Greensboro, NC. Read More »

5

Stone of Destiny Will Be Moved for King Charles' Coronation

The Stone of Destiny is an ancient symbol of Scotland’s monarchy, used for centuries in the inauguration of its kings. Seen as a sacred object, its earliest origins are now unknown. Read More »

6

CNC Vs. Sawjet: Which is Best for Your Shop?

When deciding on machinery to add to your shop, consider the capabilities of both a CNC saw and CNC sawjet before making a final decision. Read More »

7

What Fabricators Are Saying About Quartzite

A discussion held during a recent stone industry event organized by Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute turned to the hot topic of understanding the makeup of quartzite, meeting customer expectations about the material and how to cut it. Read More »

8

Stone of the Month: Olympian White Danby Marble

Olympian White Danby marble is quarried and manufactured in Danby, VT. This marble’s low absorption rate (0.08%) makes it versatile for use on interior and exterior projects. Read More »

9

Inside the Shop | Investing in New Machinery a "Game-changer"

Laura Grandlienard of ROCKin’teriors outlines the transition process of upgrading to a Voyager XP from Park Industries. Read More »

10

OSHA Inspections and Safety with Jeff Courtright

Jeff Courtright, safety coordinator for Planet Granite, discusses safety for employees as well as the biggest issues OSHA finds during an inspection. Read More »