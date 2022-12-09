



Stone World is excited for this year’s Fabricator of the Year competition. We have a line-up of worthy candidates for our 2022 Award. To further highlight our nominees and assist our followers in getting to know them a little better, we have asked each one to answer a few questions. Here’s what Gene DeJong had to say.









SW: What do you like most about working in the stone industry?

GD: Our favorite part of working in the stone industry is enhancing people’s homes. We love helping others create the home of their dreams! Just to be a part of the process of creating beautiful homes is wonderful and very fulfilling to see completed projects. New product arrivals can feel like Christmas morning when gorgeous bundles of marble are delivered. We also have a lovely team and truly do enjoy working together to create beautiful final products for homeowners!

Additionally, the ever-changing expansion of technology and design that factors into our processes. We love seeing new machinery and technology that allows us to expand and enhance our capabilities as a company!





SW: What is something that most people don’t know about you that you’d like to share?

GD: We are family owned and operated. As a family, we have been blessed to all find a passion within the company to be able to all truly love what we do together. Also, Lisa has an interior design degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology. She has over 10 years of experience in the New York City architectural and design industry, which has helped her contribute new ideas and expertise knowledge of what’s in and bring that to Nashville.





SW: What is one of your most memorable experiences of working in the stone industry?

GD: The most memorable experience for us in the stone industry was the first time we have visited the quarries overseas. We were lucky enough to be able to visit the Italian quarries and see where the beautiful products we sell come from and their incredible processes of retrieving the stone, cutting it into beautiful slabs for us to fabricate to turn into a vital piece of someone’s home. We have also met some amazing people in the industry through trade shows and have made lovely memories.





SW: What makes you unique compared to your competitors?

GD: We have a very large inventory stocked at our new showroom designed specifically for builders, designers and homeowners. We keep a large inventory stocked with material directly imported from all over the world to be sure to provide beautiful and exquisite options for all styles and wants.





SW: What does it mean to you to be nominated for Stone World’s Fabricator of the Year Award?

GD: We are absolutely honored to be nominated for Stone World's Fabricator of the Year Award! We are so appreciative of and thankful for our clients who continue to happily refer us and nominate us for incredible awards such as Fabricator of the Year!





