Stone World is excited for this year’s Fabricator of the Year competition. We have a line-up of worthy candidates for our 2022 Award. To further highlight our nominees and assist our followers in getting to know them a little better, we have asked each one to answer a few questions. Here’s what Brad had to say.









SW: What do you like most about working in the stone industry?

BB: Back in 2006, Cutting Edge Countertops was established to deliver a better countertop solution. Through the years, what I found is the stone industry is filled with passionate people who really care about one another and have the drive to make a difference.

I’ve also have been inspired by the collaboration of industry colleagues who have been open to sharing ideas and working tirelessly to make an impact – on our industry and in the communities we live and work in.





SW: What is something that most people don’t know about you that you’d like to share?

BB: I’m extremely compassionate. Countertops is truly a team sport, so each day, I try to bring empathy into our discussions and workplace as a reminder we are all in this together for our customers.





SW: What is one of your most memorable experiences of working in the stone industry?

BB: There have been a lot of great memories through the years. We started our business with five employees and literally built it from the ground up with digging the pits to where we are today.

One of the things I have enjoyed most is having the opportunity to get together with industry colleagues at events and trade shows to share ideas, learn from one another and share in our successes.





SW: What makes you unique compared to your competitors?

BB: Cutting Edge Countertops was built on the hub-and-spoke model. All projects are manufactured and staged in our Perrysburg, OH, facility with state-of-the-art equipment and technology to ensure consistent quality countertop products. All project components are pulled and packaged together and delivered daily to our regional service centers for local installation teams.

With six convenient locations in the Midwest, Cutting Edge Countertops is well-suited for further expansion through hub-and-spoke, along with available highway infrastructure.

Additionally, at Cutting Edge Countertops we believe in building strong relationships. This includes listening to our customers’ needs and providing a consistent customer experience throughout the Tri-State region.





SW: What does it mean to you to be nominated for Stone World’s Fabricator of the Year Award?

BB: I am completely humbled to be nominated, as the award is a true reflection on the day-to-day work and exceptional service the employees of Cutting Edge Countertops provide our customers. I could not be more grateful to my co-founders, Brian Burns and Jeff Erickson, along with each of our dedicated employees who strive to be the best at their craft every day.



