Olympian White Danby marble is quarried and manufactured in Danby, VT. This marble’s low absorption rate (0.08%) makes it versatile for use on interior and exterior projects. World renowned architects and designers have specified Olympian White Danby on floors, walls, kitchen countertops, bathroom vanity tops, reception desks, pavers, and even on the inside of a pool. The soft white background with very little movement makes this marble a great choice for almost any project.

Vermont Quarries has sponsored the 2022 Natural Stone Institute Stone of the Year. Olympian White Danby marble will be featured on 2022 member certificates, membership code of ethics and association marketing materials throughout 2022.