Jim Heib, CEO of the Natural Stone Institute, discusses how they worked with natural stone companies to commit to The International Surfaces Event that was held in Las Vegas, NV.
Committing Natural Stone at TISE
April 1, 2022
No Comments
Jim Heib, CEO of the Natural Stone Institute, discusses how they worked with natural stone companies to commit to The International Surfaces Event that was held in Las Vegas, NV.
Copyright ©2022. All Rights Reserved BNP Media.
Design, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing