Natural Stone Institute will hold awards ceremony at TISE

January 7, 2020
KEYWORDS awards / ceremony
Reprints
No Comments

The Natural Stone Institute invites participants at TISE to join them as they celebrate 22 Pinnacle Awards of Excellence, their Grande Pinnacle Award winner and seven distinguished individuals.

Date:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Time:
Awards Ceremony: 4:00pm – 5:30pm
Afterparty Immediately following: 5:30pm – 7:00pm

Location:  Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV
Awards Ceremony: South Seas F (level 3)
After Party: Palm Foyer (level 3)

No ticket required. Cocktail attire suggested.

Subscribe to Stone World Magazine

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.