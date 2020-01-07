Natural Stone Institute will hold awards ceremony at TISE
The Natural Stone Institute invites participants at TISE to join them as they celebrate 22 Pinnacle Awards of Excellence, their Grande Pinnacle Award winner and seven distinguished individuals.
Date:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Time:
Awards Ceremony: 4:00pm – 5:30pm
Afterparty Immediately following: 5:30pm – 7:00pm
Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV
Awards Ceremony: South Seas F (level 3)
After Party: Palm Foyer (level 3)
No ticket required. Cocktail attire suggested.