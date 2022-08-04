OBERLIN, OH -- The eight winning projects of the 2022 Tucker Design Awards were celebrated during a ceremony at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Wednesday, June 29th. The 2022 Bybee Prize recipients, Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, were also celebrated during the ceremony.

The 2022 Tucker Design Award recipients are:

Design Workshop

Andesite Ridge Retreat

Gallatin County, Montana

Atelierjun

Boulder House

Seoul, South Korea

Make Architects

Brookfield Place

Sydney, Australia

Teeple Architects

Calvin & Tina Tyler Hall at Morgan State University

Baltimore, Maryland

PEI Architects

Chateau Lynch-Bages New Bordeaux Winery

Pauillac, France

John G. Waite Associates, Architects, PLLC

Jefferson Column Capitals University of Virginia Rotunda

Charlottesville, Virginia

Patterhn Ives, LLC

Kol Rinah Synagogue

St. Louis, Missouri

MSR Design

Minneapolis Public Service Building

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jurors for the 2022 Tucker Design Awards were Craig Copeland (Pelli Clarke & Partners), Roger Jackson (FFKR Architects), and Cathy Offenberg (IBI Group).

The biennial Tucker Design Awards competition, which began in 1977, honors members of the design community who exhibit innovation and excellence in the use of natural stone. The Bybee Prize, named in honor of the late James Daniel Bybee, is awarded to an individual architect or landscape architect for a body of work executed over time and distinguished by outstanding design and use of natural stone.

To view photos and descriptions of the winning projects, please visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/tuckerawards.