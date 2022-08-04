OBERLIN, OH -- The eight winning projects of the 2022 Tucker Design Awards were celebrated during a ceremony at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Wednesday, June 29th. The 2022 Bybee Prize recipients, Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, were also celebrated during the ceremony.
The 2022 Tucker Design Award recipients are:
Design Workshop
Andesite Ridge Retreat
Gallatin County, Montana
Atelierjun
Boulder House
Seoul, South Korea
Make Architects
Brookfield Place
Sydney, Australia
Teeple Architects
Calvin & Tina Tyler Hall at Morgan State University
Baltimore, Maryland
PEI Architects
Chateau Lynch-Bages New Bordeaux Winery
Pauillac, France
John G. Waite Associates, Architects, PLLC
Jefferson Column Capitals University of Virginia Rotunda
Charlottesville, Virginia
Patterhn Ives, LLC
Kol Rinah Synagogue
St. Louis, Missouri
MSR Design
Minneapolis Public Service Building
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jurors for the 2022 Tucker Design Awards were Craig Copeland (Pelli Clarke & Partners), Roger Jackson (FFKR Architects), and Cathy Offenberg (IBI Group).
The biennial Tucker Design Awards competition, which began in 1977, honors members of the design community who exhibit innovation and excellence in the use of natural stone. The Bybee Prize, named in honor of the late James Daniel Bybee, is awarded to an individual architect or landscape architect for a body of work executed over time and distinguished by outstanding design and use of natural stone.
To view photos and descriptions of the winning projects, please visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/tuckerawards.