Natural Stone Institute Announces 2020 Tucker Design Award Recipients

Oberlin, OH —The twelve winning projects of the 2020 Tucker Design Awards will be celebrated during a virtual ceremony on August 18 at 11am. The 2020 Bybee Prize recipient will also be announced during this virtual celebration.

The 2020 Tucker Design Award recipients are:

Eric Inman Daum, LLC

Boch Garden Pavilion

Norwood, Massachusetts

Valode & Pistre

Grande Arche de la Défense

Paris, France

DIALOG

Royal Alberta Museum

Edmonton, Alberta Canada

Eric Eggemeyer

Eggemeyer’s General Store

San Angelo, Texas

Lemay

Place Vauquelin

Montreal, Quebec Canada

Liederbach & Graham Architects

An American House

Hinsdale, Illinois

McCrery Architects, LLC

Sacred Heart Cathedral

Knoxville, Tennessee

Meyer & Meyer

Archangel Estate

Brookline, Massachusetts

Towers|Golde

Sculpture Park & Bosque at 1775 Tysons Boulevard

McLean, Virginia

Scott L. Aker, AIA

June 5th Memorial Park

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

MdeAS Architects

645 Fifth Avenue, Olympic Tower

New York, New York

FFKR Architects

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jurors for the 2020 Tucker Design Awards were Bob Mortensen (Mortensen Associates), Renae Kwon (Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates), and Julia Manglitz (TreanorHL).

The biennial Tucker Design Awards competition, which began in 1977, honors members of the design community who exhibit innovation and excellence in the use of natural stone. The Bybee Prize, named in honor of the late James Daniel Bybee (past president of the Building Stone Institute and former president of Bybee Stone Company), is awarded to an individual architect or landscape architect for a body of work executed over time and distinguished by outstanding design and use of natural stone.

To view photos and descriptions of the winning projects, please visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/tuckerawards.