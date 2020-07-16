Natural Stone Institute Announces 2020 Tucker Design Award Recipients
Oberlin, OH —The twelve winning projects of the 2020 Tucker Design Awards will be celebrated during a virtual ceremony on August 18 at 11am. The 2020 Bybee Prize recipient will also be announced during this virtual celebration.
The 2020 Tucker Design Award recipients are:
Eric Inman Daum, LLC
Boch Garden Pavilion
Norwood, Massachusetts
Valode & Pistre
Grande Arche de la Défense
Paris, France
DIALOG
Royal Alberta Museum
Edmonton, Alberta Canada
Eric Eggemeyer
Eggemeyer’s General Store
San Angelo, Texas
Lemay
Place Vauquelin
Montreal, Quebec Canada
Liederbach & Graham Architects
An American House
Hinsdale, Illinois
McCrery Architects, LLC
Sacred Heart Cathedral
Knoxville, Tennessee
Meyer & Meyer
Archangel Estate
Brookline, Massachusetts
Towers|Golde
Sculpture Park & Bosque at 1775 Tysons Boulevard
McLean, Virginia
Scott L. Aker, AIA
June 5th Memorial Park
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
MdeAS Architects
645 Fifth Avenue, Olympic Tower
New York, New York
FFKR Architects
Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Jurors for the 2020 Tucker Design Awards were Bob Mortensen (Mortensen Associates), Renae Kwon (Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates), and Julia Manglitz (TreanorHL).
The biennial Tucker Design Awards competition, which began in 1977, honors members of the design community who exhibit innovation and excellence in the use of natural stone. The Bybee Prize, named in honor of the late James Daniel Bybee (past president of the Building Stone Institute and former president of Bybee Stone Company), is awarded to an individual architect or landscape architect for a body of work executed over time and distinguished by outstanding design and use of natural stone.
To view photos and descriptions of the winning projects, please visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/tuckerawards.