OBERLIN, OH -- The 2022 entry period for the Natural Stone Institute Awards Program is now open. The association is pleased to announce a call for entries for the Pinnacle Awards, Industry Recognition Awards, and scholarship program. All entries are due by Friday, May 20th.

The Pinnacle Awards honor projects whose beauty, creativity, ingenuity and craftsmanship exemplify professional mastery in the use of natural stone for commercial and residential applications. New for 2022, a kitchen and bath category will join the existing Pinnacle Award categories: Commercial Interior, Commercial Exterior, Renovation/Restoration, Residential Interior/Exterior (Single and Multi-Family), Architectural Carving/Lettering/Sculpture and Public Landscapes/Parks/Memorials. A Grande Pinnacle Award, sponsored by Marmomac, will be presented to the best overall project.

The Industry Recognition Awards celebrate individuals in the stone industry for exemplary contributions to the industry and association over a period of time. Available awards include the Migliore Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Women in Stone Pioneer Award, and the Natural Stone Craftsman of the Year Award.

Two scholarships, the Natural Stone Scholarship and the Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship, provide hands-on educational opportunities for aspiring professionals interested in furthering their careers in the stone industry.

Pinnacle and individual award recipients will be celebrated at the annual Natural Stone Institute Awards Ceremony at TISE in Las Vegas in 2023.

Entrants are reminded to note the new submission deadline of May 20th. All awards are open to Natural Stone Institute members. For more information about each award, including nomination forms, submission requirements, sponsorship information, and details on past recipients, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/awards.